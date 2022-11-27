Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 361 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 47.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $453.25 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

