Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,005,000 after acquiring an additional 46,636 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 191,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 204.6% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Accenture by 204.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 20,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $296.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.52. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

