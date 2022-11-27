Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 242.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $362,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 338.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 68,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 53,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 184.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 60,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 39,516 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $130.22.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

