Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,532 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Boeing by 46.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $178.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.13. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

