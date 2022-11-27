RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0639 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of RIOCF stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIOCF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

