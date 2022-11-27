Reviewing Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adeia and Analog Devices’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Adeia alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adeia $877.70 million 1.23 -$55.46 million ($3.67) -2.80 Analog Devices $12.01 billion 7.08 $1.39 billion $5.28 31.65

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Adeia. Adeia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Adeia pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Analog Devices pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Adeia pays out -5.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Analog Devices pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Analog Devices has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Adeia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Adeia and Analog Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Analog Devices 0 6 13 0 2.68

Adeia presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.20%. Analog Devices has a consensus target price of $190.95, indicating a potential upside of 14.28%. Given Adeia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adeia is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Adeia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Adeia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Analog Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Adeia has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adeia and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adeia -41.90% 16.11% 8.45% Analog Devices 22.88% 13.58% 9.89%

Summary

Analog Devices beats Adeia on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adeia

(Get Rating)

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company offers digital signal processing and system products for high-speed numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, the rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.