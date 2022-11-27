Request (REQ) Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Request has a total market cap of $90.00 million and $2.19 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000544 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,560.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010400 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00041190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022222 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00239818 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0900193 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,237,226.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

