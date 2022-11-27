Render Token (RNDR) Market Capitalization Tops $137.81 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00003283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $137.81 million and $49.43 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.09 or 0.07798077 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00492872 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.31 or 0.29978809 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

