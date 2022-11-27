renBTC Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.96 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC token can now be bought for about $16,557.26 or 1.00372708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market capitalization of $59.27 million and $7.96 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

