Redrow (LON:RDW) PT Lowered to GBX 466

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.03) to GBX 466 ($5.51) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 499 ($5.90) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Redrow to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 477 ($5.64) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redrow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 619.50 ($7.33).

RDW stock opened at GBX 463.20 ($5.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 431.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 490.39. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 367.40 ($4.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 717.80 ($8.49).

In other Redrow news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 11,500 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £48,645 ($57,520.40). In other news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £48,645 ($57,520.40). Also, insider Barbara Richmond sold 6,100 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($5.92), for a total value of £30,561 ($36,136.93).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

