ReddCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,845.38 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 60.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $9.62 million and $1,845.38 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00455981 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00032983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00025579 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001682 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00018083 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001230 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

