Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Boosted by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up approximately 0.9% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

O stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.85. 1,691,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,820. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33.

The firm also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

