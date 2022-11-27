Raydium (RAY) Reaches Market Cap of $33.63 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Raydium has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One Raydium token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001289 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $33.63 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,376,641 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

