Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $0.22

Raydium (RAY) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $34.82 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.34 or 0.07862944 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00492316 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,959.79 or 0.29945015 BTC.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,376,641 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.