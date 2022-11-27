QUINT Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, QUINT has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One QUINT token can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00008263 BTC on major exchanges. QUINT has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $147,389.10 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUINT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,388.83 or 0.08390277 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.43 or 0.00491913 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.67 or 0.29920477 BTC.

QUINT Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUINT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.