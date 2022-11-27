QUASA Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $98.27 million and $139,484.19 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,554.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010473 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037235 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00041364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005997 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022264 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00240043 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00128095 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $140,621.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.