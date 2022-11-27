Quantfury Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,087.11 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for approximately $8.81 or 0.00053125 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $88.15 million and $1,087.11 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.83549141 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,123.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

