QITMEER NETWORK 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,429.48 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for $2.03 or 0.00012278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and approximately $7,429.48 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.34 or 0.07862944 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00492316 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,959.79 or 0.29945015 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 2.04894081 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $6,024.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

