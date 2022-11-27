PTB Group Limited (PTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

PTB Group Limited (ASX:PTB – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, November 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Kemp sold 208,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.56 ($1.03), for a total transaction of A$325,344.29 ($215,459.80). Insiders have sold 937,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,024 in the last three months.

About PTB Group

PTB Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aviation business in Australia, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, North and South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. It operates through four segments: PTB, PT USA, PT Leasing, and IAP. The company repairs and overhauls Pratt & Whitney PT6A/PT6T, Honeywell TPE331/T53, and Bell Drivetrain turbine engines; provides engine maintenance contracts; and trades in aircraft airframes, turbine engines, and related parts.

