PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Plans $0.06 Dividend

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0618 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNLRY opened at $5.60 on Friday. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.
About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk
