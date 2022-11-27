Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.75.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $25,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,740. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Progress Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $53.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.05. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Progress Software Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progress Software (PRGS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.