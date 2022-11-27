Premier Asset Management LLC Invests $627,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,374 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in AT&T by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,124,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 187,921 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

