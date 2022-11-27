Premier Asset Management LLC Invests $259,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $365.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $347.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $369.80.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.