Premier Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,829 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Cisco Systems by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,295,000 after acquiring an additional 116,264 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 31,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 73,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 104,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 106,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

CSCO stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,681,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,262 shares of company stock worth $2,422,160 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

