Premier Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE LMT opened at $483.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $444.03 and a 200-day moving average of $431.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $328.20 and a 52 week high of $494.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

