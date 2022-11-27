Powerledger (POWR) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Powerledger (POWR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Powerledger has a total market cap of $74.29 million and $4.74 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Powerledger has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Powerledger’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 tokens. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

