PotCoin (POT) One Day Volume Hits $43.97

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $489,649.60 and $43.97 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00462092 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00033530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00025320 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001675 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018358 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001284 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.