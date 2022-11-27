Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POSH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Poshmark

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $33,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $33,130.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poshmark

Poshmark Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the second quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 94.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 58.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 211.8% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $17.80 on Friday. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30.

About Poshmark

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Stories

