PointState Capital LP Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,250,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,022,000. Williams Companies makes up about 1.0% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. PointState Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Williams Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 836,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,105,000 after acquiring an additional 47,830 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,220,000 after acquiring an additional 219,453 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 29,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Williams Companies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 87,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 90,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

