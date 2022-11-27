PointState Capital LP Purchases New Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 55,286 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.69) to GBX 1,500 ($17.74) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.33) to GBX 1,650 ($19.51) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,608.33.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.