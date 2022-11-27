Pocket Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $62.31 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $62.31 million and approximately $879,725.71 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

