Pirate Chain Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00002003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $64.50 million and $61,867.73 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00252969 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00089471 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00059021 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,717,495 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

