Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.47.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $276.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

