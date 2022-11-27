Pax Dollar Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $943.83 million and $1.71 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001303 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000645 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002125 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013773 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000156 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
