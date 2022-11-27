PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.23 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $14.23 million and $706,560.10 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

