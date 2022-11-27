Palace Capital’s (PCA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Palace Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PCA stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £92.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.23. Palace Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 195 ($2.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 297 ($3.51). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 255.69.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

Palace Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Palace Capital

In other news, insider Matthew Simpson bought 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of £19,991.56 ($23,639.07).

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

