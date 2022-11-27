PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PAGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.25.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.04 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,682 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $64,458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,309 shares in the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

