PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Cut to $13.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAGS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.25.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 3.7 %

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $794.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.