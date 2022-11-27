PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Cut to $13.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAGS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.25.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 3.7 %
PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.