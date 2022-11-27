Orchid Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0820 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $56.64 million and $4.40 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

