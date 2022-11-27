Oppenheimer Downgrades Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $106.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

MDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.79.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

Medtronic stock opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $114.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average of $89.50.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after buying an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.