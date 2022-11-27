Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $540.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $518.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.48.

Humana Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.