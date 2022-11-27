Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 42,174 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $103.98 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $106.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also

