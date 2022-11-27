Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.51 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $125.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.28. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

