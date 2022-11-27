Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.47 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,746 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $81.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average is $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

