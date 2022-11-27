Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of THG opened at $147.47 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.