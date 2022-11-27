Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,449 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $125.31 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.69 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.96.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.67.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

