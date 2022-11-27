OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,763,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,243,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,646,000 after acquiring an additional 148,014 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 16.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,968,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,470,000 after acquiring an additional 284,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

