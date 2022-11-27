Oasis Network Market Capitalization Achieves $271.91 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $271.91 million and approximately $19.42 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04614608 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $13,430,661.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

