NXM (NXM) Hits Market Cap of $262.95 Million

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. NXM has a total market cap of $262.95 million and $13,732.98 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $39.88 or 0.00240664 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,569.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010432 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00041700 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003771 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 39.87905863 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13,730.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

