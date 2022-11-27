Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,787,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 102,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,945,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after acquiring an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,050,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $833,475,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,023,534,000 after acquiring an additional 130,181 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,165,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,222 shares of company stock worth $31,254,719 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $153.35. 3,023,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,843,707. The stock has a market cap of $153.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.98, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.59 and its 200 day moving average is $164.55. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $299.27.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.24.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

